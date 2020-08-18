CPO visits Police Stations to Check performance

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with the SSP Investigation Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Gujar Khan, Mandra and Rawat Police Stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with the SSP Investigation Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to Gujar Khan, Mandra and Rawat Police Stations.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.