CPO visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday visited various polling stations set up for the Azad Jammu & Kashmir(AJK) Election.

SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal and senior police officers were also accompanied by him.

CPO reviewed the security arrangements and said that implementation of election code of conduct and rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission will be ensured while the safety of life and property of citizens and ensuring law and order was the prime responsibility of police, he added.