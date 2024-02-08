Open Menu

CPO Visits Polling Stations To Monitor Security

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali visited different polling stations in the city to monitor security arrangements here on Thursday.

Accompanied by the SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, the CPO monitored the security arrangements and directed police officials to ensure a law and order situation during the polling process.

He said that all possible measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all polling stations in the city.

He said that maintaining peace and law and order was top priority and a zero-tolerance policy was being followed in this regard.

He said that the polling process continued peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported so far due to tight security arrangements.

He said that a total of 1864 polling stations have been set up in the city out of which 262 have been declared sensitive while more than 11000 police officials have been deployed on security duty.

