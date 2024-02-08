CPO Visits Polling Stations To Monitor Security
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali visited different polling stations in the city to monitor security arrangements here on Thursday.
Accompanied by the SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, the CPO monitored the security arrangements and directed police officials to ensure a law and order situation during the polling process.
He said that all possible measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all polling stations in the city.
He said that maintaining peace and law and order was top priority and a zero-tolerance policy was being followed in this regard.
He said that the polling process continued peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported so far due to tight security arrangements.
He said that a total of 1864 polling stations have been set up in the city out of which 262 have been declared sensitive while more than 11000 police officials have been deployed on security duty.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues1 minute ago
-
Khawaja Asif casts vote3 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start3 minutes ago
-
Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road23 minutes ago
-
ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations33 minutes ago
-
Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner33 minutes ago
-
DIG visits polling stations in Hyderabad43 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in Islamabad43 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in South Punjab: Addl IGP43 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad continues peacefully43 minutes ago
-
Vote casting underway at 1,601 polling stations in Bahawalpur43 minutes ago
-
Pervez Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote at Manki Sharif, Pabbi as polling accelerates at Nowshera, M ..43 minutes ago