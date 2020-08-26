CPO visits procession routes to review security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Wednesday visited procession routes to review security and other arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Wednesday visited procession routes to review security and other arrangements.

SSP investigation, Muhammad Faisal and other officers were accompanied.

The CPO directed the officials to take more steps for improvement of security arrangements and keep vigilant eye on suspicious people.

CPO said the timing of Majalis and processions should be strictly observed and search sweep and combing operations should be continued in the vicinity of Imambargahs, processions and majalis, he added.

He directed for deputing snipers at rooftops of buildings at procession routes and warned that negligence and carelessness in security measures would not be tolerated.

Each point of the SOPs issued by the Home department would be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.