CPO visits PS Sadiqabad, New Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani made a surprise visit to Sadiqabad, New Town police stations here on Saturday.

The CPO reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The CPO also inspected the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

All available resources would be utilized to provide speedy relief to the litigants and complainants, he added.

The CPO said that effective search operations and crackdowns must be carried out to prevent drug, illegal weapons and aerial firing.