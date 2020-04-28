CPO visits quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday visited Quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta and checked quarantine facilities there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday visited Quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta and checked quarantine facilities there.

According to a spokesman, the CPO lauded the role of security personnel who were performing their duties effectively at this critical time.

He also directed the officials to use face mask and other equipment. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop coronavirus spread. The CPO said "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root the virus out from our country." The implementation over the precautionary measures was very important and decisive in this regard, the CPO added.