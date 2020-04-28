UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Visits Quarantine Center Established At THQ Kahuta

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

CPO visits quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday visited Quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta and checked quarantine facilities there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday visited Quarantine center established at THQ Kahuta and checked quarantine facilities there.

According to a spokesman, the CPO lauded the role of security personnel who were performing their duties effectively at this critical time.

He also directed the officials to use face mask and other equipment. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop coronavirus spread. The CPO said "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root the virus out from our country." The implementation over the precautionary measures was very important and decisive in this regard, the CPO added.

Related Topics

Police Kahuta From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 economic impact similar to BP Oil spill i ..

27 minutes ago

WHO warns of virus impact in Middle East war zones ..

1 minute ago

Sindh traders reject online business formula

1 minute ago

Ashrafi asks Mosque management committees to stric ..

1 minute ago

Putin Suggests Making April 28 National Ambulance ..

1 minute ago

409 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.