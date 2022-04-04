CPO visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar at Chohar Chowk

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar Chohar Chowk, to reviews security arrangements here, informed police spokesman.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Tariq Mehboob and other senior officers were also present.

The CPO said that visitors should only be allowed to enter the Bazaars and Masajid after body search during Ramzan. He said that foolproof security must be ensured. The CPO said that 142 officers and personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi for the security of 16 Ramzan bazaars.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of the people.