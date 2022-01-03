UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits RCCI, Assures All Out Support To Business Community

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Sajid Kiani visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Sajid Kiani visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting of traders, the CPO said that the business community is the backbone of the country's economy, police prime job is to provide safety and service and we are answerable to the people.

"The number of personnel at the police post in Rawat Industrial Estate will be increased immediately; I will personally visit the industrial estate tomorrow. The Chamber Police Coordinating Committee will be activated and a monthly meeting will be convened to review the progress," he added.

Alternate Dispute Resolution Center (ADRC), is an emerging idea and there are discussions being held at a high level as we need a legal cover for this. ADRC will reduce the burden on courts and police stations. Safe City is an important project and the pace of work is being closely monitored.

While answering to a question on traffic congestion in the city, CPO said that key areas and Chowks of the city have been identified and improvements are being made to reduce traffic congestion.

Action is being taken against professional beggars.

Earlier, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf gave a briefing to the CPO on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

He said that the chamber has always tried to hold such meetings regularly. He said that under one roof, the representatives of all the traders' associations and traders of the city have the opportunity to share their issues.

He urged for the reactivation of the Chamber Police Liaison Committee. This will reduce the number of cases and strengthen the relationship of the police with the business community, he added.

A question and answer session was also held in the meeting where the business representatives raised individual issues and the CPO took note of the suggestions and also issued orders on the spot.

The Meeting was well attended by RCCI office bearers, group leader Sohail Altaf, Former Presidents Executive Members and Anjuman-e-Tajiran Representatives.

