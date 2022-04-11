UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Residence Of Boy Shot Dead By Dacoits

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 10:31 PM

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik visited residence of a 12 -year Abdul Ahad who was shot dead in firing by dacoits the other day in the Jurisdiction of Pirwadhi police station

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya, SDPO City, SHO Pirwadhi was also accompanied CPO.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik met the family members and expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and prayed for the elevation of the deceased.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan briefed CPO about the investigation so far, adding that a dacoit involved in the tragic incident has been arrested and rushed to the hospital in critical condition while police teams are conducting raids to nab the fugitives.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik made it clear that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

He said that strict action would be taken against such criminals and would not be spared.

