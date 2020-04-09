CPO visits RIU quarantine centre

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday visited Quarantine centre established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) to check suitability of quarantine facilities there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday visited Quarantine centre established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) to check suitability of quarantine facilities there.

According to a spokesman, CPO lauded the role of security personnel who are performing their duties effectively at this critical time.

He also directed the officials to use face mask and other equipment. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop spread of coronavirus.

CPO said, "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out from our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard."