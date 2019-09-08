UrduPoint.com
CPO Visits Routes Of 10th Muharram Processions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Faisal Rana visited various routes of 10th Muharram-ul-Harram processions to check the security arrangements here on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, he self-monitored the process of physical checking of those participating in the traditional and license-holding programs.

The thorough searching of the places of Majalis has been declared mandatory, before the start of any proceeding.

The CPO directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of these mourning processions.

The CPO Rawalpindi said if any appointed speaker of program resorts to any speech that happens to be objectionable, slanderous or based on any idea or ideology thus propagating any kind of religious hatred or intolerance, he should be arrested immediately and cases be registered against all such elements under the Anti-Terrorism Act of the National Action Plan, he added.

