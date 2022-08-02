CPO visits routes of 7th and 10th Muharram processions

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday visited various routes of 7th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram processions to check the security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday visited various routes of 7th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram processions to check the security arrangements.

According to the spokesman, the CPO visited different areas including Sadiqabad, Raja Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and Westridge and reviewed all the security arrangements finalized for 7th and 10th Muharram processions.

On the occasion, SP Rawal, SP Potohar, ASP New Town, SDPOs and SHOs were present and gave detailed briefing on the security arrangements.

He said, all available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

The spokesman said that the CPO directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

Thorough searching of the places of Majalis had been declared mandatory, before the start of any proceeding, he added.

The CPO directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police were making all possible arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram.

Search and combing operations were being carried out in different city areas while senior police officers were also inspecting the main routes of processions.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had convened high level security meetings and given special instructions to subordinates to remain vigilant during Muharram ul Haram by utilizing all the available resources to shield the mourners participating in processions, he added.

He said, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi had held high-level meetings in Police Lines which were also attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Security, Divisional SPs and other police officers.

He said that CCTV cameras were being installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements. Likewise, sharp shooters would be deployed on high rise buildings along with procession routes, he added.

He said, the CPO had directed police officers to enhance the patrolling in their areas concerned and to carry out search and combing operations to flush out the criminal elements.

Earlier, the CPO along with SSP Operations and Divisional SPs had also paid a visit to routes of processions.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police also conducted massive search operations in the limits of police stations Civil Lines, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, City, Banni, New Town, Mandra, Rawat, Kallar Syedan, Saddar Bairooni and other areas, he said adding, during the search operations, the police checked a large number of houses, shops and collected information about tenants. Suspected persons were also interrogated by the police.

In order to review the security arrangements made by police, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had also paid a visit to the office of SP Rawal Division, he informed.

Special traffic plans had also been made to facilitate the mourners and other road users. Over 1000 traffic wardens and CTP officers were deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police had geared up to ensure peace during Muharram. Rawalpindi district police had chalked out a foolproof security plan and heavy contingent of police force would be deployed across the district particularly on 7th and 10th Muharram.

He said, cops were given special training along with the scouts and volunteers to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram processions particularly on Ashura.

