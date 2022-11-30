UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Rwp Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

CPO visits Rwp cricket stadium to review security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for Pak-England practice session and cricket match.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SP Rawal, SP Security and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. The CPO was briefed about the security arrangements.

The CPO while reviewing the arrangements also visited the entry gates, parking, adjoining areas, markets and different other important places.

He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty.

Implementation of the proposed Strandard Operating Procedures for the security should be ensured at all costs, he said adding, traffic flow in the traffic circle should also be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.

He said, 3000 cops had been deployed to ensure best security arrangements for the match.

Foolproof security arrangements were being ensured for the practice session and the cricket match, the CPO said.

