CPO Visits Rwp Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements For Champions Trophy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements being finalized for Champions Trophy.
Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, SDPOs, district administration and other senior officers were also present.
The CPO during the visit reviewed in detail the security and other arrangements regarding the Champions Trophy and gave instructions to the officers.
Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the Champions Trophy.
More than 5000 personnel of Rawalpindi Police will perform their duties to provide foolproof security cover to the Champions Trophy matches.
He informed that during last two years, eight international cricket series were played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Best possible security would be provided to International cricket teams during Champions Trophy matches in Rawalpindi, he added.
Monitoring would be ensured with CCTV cameras with strict security on the route and around the stadium, he said adding, with the cooperation of the district administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers and other institutions, the best atmosphere of law and order would be maintained.
A pleasant environment would be provided to the cricket fans and the families to visit Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to enjoy the Champions Trophy matches.
Traffic flow would also be ensured during the cricket matches and all available resources are being utilized to ensure effective security arrangements for the Champions Trophy, he added.
The CPO also visited the under construction traffic Choki at Chandni Chowk and reviewed the facilities. He also gave instructions to the officers concerned.
