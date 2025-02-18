Open Menu

CPO Visits Rwp Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements For Champions Trophy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM

CPO visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements for Champions Trophy

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements being finalized for Champions Trophy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements being finalized for Champions Trophy.

Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police, Rawal, SDPOs, district administration and other senior officers were also present.

The CPO during the visit reviewed in detail the security and other arrangements regarding the Champions Trophy and gave instructions to the officers.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the Champions Trophy.

More than 5000 personnel of Rawalpindi Police will perform their duties to provide foolproof security cover to the Champions Trophy matches.

He informed that during last two years, eight international cricket series were played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Best possible security would be provided to International cricket teams during Champions Trophy matches in Rawalpindi, he added.

Monitoring would be ensured with CCTV cameras with strict security on the route and around the stadium, he said adding, with the cooperation of the district administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers and other institutions, the best atmosphere of law and order would be maintained.

A pleasant environment would be provided to the cricket fans and the families to visit Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to enjoy the Champions Trophy matches.

Traffic flow would also be ensured during the cricket matches and all available resources are being utilized to ensure effective security arrangements for the Champions Trophy, he added.

The CPO also visited the under construction traffic Choki at Chandni Chowk and reviewed the facilities. He also gave instructions to the officers concerned.

Recent Stories

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

12 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

12 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

27 minutes ago
 EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

42 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

42 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

57 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

57 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

1 hour ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

1 hour ago
 EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

1 hour ago
 College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for incitin ..

College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan