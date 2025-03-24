Open Menu

CPO Visits Sandal Bar Police Station, Achkaira Check Post

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar conducted a surprise visit to Sandal Bar police station and Achkaira check post to review law enforcement operations and administrative facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar conducted a surprise visit to Sandal Bar police station and Achkaira check post to review law enforcement operations and administrative facilities.

During his visit, the CPO examined the police station's building, cleanliness, front desk, Moharrar office, record room, Maal Khana and lock-up to ensure proper maintenance and operational efficiency.

He also inspected the weaponry at the police armory and directed the Moharrar to ensure cleanness and maintenance of the weapons daily.

The CPO stressed the need of timely registration of FIRs in accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

He reviewed case records and directed the officers concerned to ensure that ongoing investigations are conducted on merit. He also directed the police officers to enhance patrolling and checkpoint security in the area to improve law enforcement effectiveness.

He urged the police personnel to maintain a courteous attitude towards the citizens and ensure immediate resolution of their grievances.

Recent Stories

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberatt ..

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberattacks targeting government, pri ..

3 minutes ago
 Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

4 minutes ago
 Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

6 minutes ago
 PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

6 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr G ..

Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

2 minutes ago
CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira che ..

CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

2 minutes ago
 CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

2 minutes ago
 South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 y ..

South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 years: UNICEF

2 minutes ago
 Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch post ..

Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed

2 minutes ago
 Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'prog ..

Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan