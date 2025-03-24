CPO Visits Sandal Bar Police Station, Achkaira Check Post
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar conducted a surprise visit to Sandal Bar police station and Achkaira check post to review law enforcement operations and administrative facilities.
During his visit, the CPO examined the police station's building, cleanliness, front desk, Moharrar office, record room, Maal Khana and lock-up to ensure proper maintenance and operational efficiency.
He also inspected the weaponry at the police armory and directed the Moharrar to ensure cleanness and maintenance of the weapons daily.
The CPO stressed the need of timely registration of FIRs in accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.
He reviewed case records and directed the officers concerned to ensure that ongoing investigations are conducted on merit. He also directed the police officers to enhance patrolling and checkpoint security in the area to improve law enforcement effectiveness.
He urged the police personnel to maintain a courteous attitude towards the citizens and ensure immediate resolution of their grievances.
