CPO visits Shalimar Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Police Officer, Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Friday visited the Shalimar Police Station to review the facilities being provided to the public and police personnel. He received a briefing on all administrative matters during the visit, said a news release.

The CPO also met with staff of Shalimar Police Station, eagle squad and other staff. The Senior Superintendent Police Operations, Superintendent Police Plan and Patrolling and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

The CPO also checked the record of the Police Station and visited its different rooms and mess.

"The quality of food at the mess should be improved in accordance with prescribed hygienic standards, and residential facilities for police officials should also be ensured," he said, adding that the welfare of police personnel was among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

He also directed the officers concerned to make dispute resolution centers more active so that the problems faced by the public could be resolved priority.