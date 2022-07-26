CPO visits SP Rawal office to review Muharram arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Bukhari on Tuesday visited Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Office and reviewed arrangements finalized for Muharram.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, New Town and other officers were present.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya briefed the CPO about security arrangements being finalized for Muharram ul Harram.

The CPO directed the officers including divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to check routes of Muharram processions and review all the security arrangements.

He instructed the officers to finalize foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

The CPO also urged ulema to come forward and play a role to forge unity andpromote love, brotherhood, tolerance, unanimity and harmony among the masses.