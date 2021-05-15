CPO visits to check security arrangements on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Youas on Saturday visited various areas to check the security arrangements put on place on Eid ul Fitr.

According to the police spokesman, among others, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal were also present on the occasion.

During visit, CPO mingled up with the officers and personnel present on the duty points and directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain corona virus.

He commended the police officers and personnel for showing good performance on duty.

He said that such personnel are our pride adding that they deserve appreciation to maintain law & order in city. However, he said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of the citizens. CPO made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

CPO conducted a surprise visit to various Police stations to determine performance of the officials here on Saturday, spokesman added.