CPO Visits To Kahuta, Kallar Syedan Polling Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 08:34 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Saturday visited different polling stations regarding by- elections in PP-7 Kahuta and Kalar Syedan constituency of the district

According to police spokesman, CPO also visited the police control room at Kahuta police station, reviewed the delivery of election materials and security arrangements over there, Special traffic arrangements should be ensured alongwith the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, he added,The CPO inspected the special pickets established in Kalarsyedan and gave instructions to the officers present on the picket.

CPO made it clear that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people. He said that strict action should be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

