CPO Visits To Pirwadhi Police Station To Check Performance

Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayai on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Pirwadhi police station to check the performance of officials.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

CPO reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

