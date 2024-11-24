CPO visits to review security arrangements across city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited various areas of the city to review security arrangements and to ensure law and order, informed the police spokesman.

He was accompanied by SSP Operations, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers, who briefed him on the measures put in place pertaining security.

The CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stressed the need to be vigilant and directed the officers and personnel to remain alert during their duties.

He revealed that over 6,000 police officers and personnel are actively deployed to uphold law and order across the city.

Senior officers are also present in the field, ensuring proper supervision and guidance.

CPO Hamdani warned that strict action will be taken against anyone disrupting law and order or violating Section 144. He stressed that there will be no compromise on enforcing the law and protecting the lives and property of citizens.