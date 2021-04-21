CPO visits various areas to check security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Youas on Wednesday visited various areas of the city to check the security and to uplift the moral of the force,informed the Police spokesman.

Among others,SSP Operation Shoaib Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

During visit,CPO intermingled with the officers and personnel present on the duty points.

He directed the police officers and personnel for showing good performance on duty.

He said"Such personnel are our pride and they deserve appreciation to maintain law & order at critical time." However,he said that stern action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

He said"It is prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of the citizens."CPO made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.