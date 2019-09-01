CPO visits various routes of Muharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana visited various routes of Muharram ul-Harram processions to check the security arrangements here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, he self-monitored the process of physical checking of those participating in the traditional and license-holding programs.

Thorough searching of the places of majalis had been declared mandatory before the start of any proceeding.

The CPO directed that special deployment of lady-police should be ensured at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of these mourning programs.

The CPO Rawalpindi said if any appointed speaker of program resorts to any speech that happens to be objectionable, slanderous or based on any idea or ideology thus propagating any kind of religious hatred or intolerance, should be arrested immediately besides registering cases against all such under the Anti-Terrorism Act of the National Action Plan.