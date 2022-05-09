CPO wants SHOs, parents to be vigilant about children safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Monday ordered Station House Officers (SHOs) to put in place some mechanisms in their respective jurisdictions and appealed to parents to be vigilant for the safety of their children.

Children are like flowers and their protection was our joint responsibility, CPO said in a statement.

He instructed SHOs to create awareness among the people through Mohallah Committees to keep a strict vigil over their children.

SHOs were further directed to take on board all the Imams of mosques in the awareness drive and convey to the people that children often forget their way home in densely populated localities with narrow and disorderly streets.

Parents must not let their children go out of their homes alone.

In case any child goes missing or any child was found abandoned, then people should immediately convey information to the emergency 15 police.

CPO also ordered the distribution of pamphlets among the people for awareness.

Khurram Shahzad Haidar appealed to the people to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not let them develop friendships with people older than them.

"We all need to be active and vigilant to protect our children".