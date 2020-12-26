CPO warns officers to avoid illegal arrest, torture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian warned officers to avoid illegal arrest and torture otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Presiding over a meeting regarding crime control with the officers of Gulgasht Division here on Saturday, Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that strict action would be taken in case death of criminal in police custody. He directed officers concerned to ensure all efforts to contol motorcycle and vehicle theft in their respective areas. He asked officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders and gamblers.

The city police officer directed officers to arrest criminals involved in cases and recovered looted valuables from their possession.

He stressed upon the need of strict checking at entry and exit points of the city.

SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SP Gulgasht Dr Muhammad Raza Tanvir, DSP Nasarullah Warraich and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.