CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought 22 paisa increase in power tariff for the month of May under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs5.046 per unit against the actual fuel cost of Rs5.25 per unit during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 12,603 Gwh in May and the total cost was calculated to Rs.

63.78 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs.5.06 per unit.

Some 29.73 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 28.76 per cent from RLNG, 16.32 per cent from local gas, wind 3.28 per cent, nuclear 4.31 per cent and furnace oil 3.16 per cent during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on June 26.

