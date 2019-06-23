UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPPA-G Seeks 22 Paisa Hike In Power Tariff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM

CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought 22 paisa increase in power tariff for the month of May under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs5.046 per unit against the actual fuel cost of Rs5.25 per unit during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 12,603 Gwh in May and the total cost was calculated to Rs.

63.78 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs.5.06 per unit.

Some 29.73 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 28.76 per cent from RLNG, 16.32 per cent from local gas, wind 3.28 per cent, nuclear 4.31 per cent and furnace oil 3.16 per cent during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on June 26.

/395

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil May June Gas All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

55 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

1 hour ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.