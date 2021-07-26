UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPPA-G Seeks 80 Paisa Increase In Power Tariff For June

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

CPPA-G seeks 80 paisa increase in power tariff for June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCO) has sought an increase of 80 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for June under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA-G in a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said the actual fuel charges remained Rs 6.

739 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.934 per unit during the said period and sought 80 paisa increase.

In petition it was said that a total 14,361 GWh electricity, costing Rs 81.184 billion was generated during June.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 29.40 per cent, coal 18.03 per cent, gas 9.08 per cent, RLNG 18.81 per cent, nuclear 11.27 per cent, furnace oil 8.18 per cent and wind 3.56 per cent.

The regulator will hold public hearing on July 28.

\395

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil June July Gas Share Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

45 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

41 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

41 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

43 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

43 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.