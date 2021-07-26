CPPA-G seeks 80 paisa increase in power tariff for June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCO) has sought an increase of 80 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for June under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA-G in a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said the actual fuel charges remained Rs 6.

739 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.934 per unit during the said period and sought 80 paisa increase.

In petition it was said that a total 14,361 GWh electricity, costing Rs 81.184 billion was generated during June.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 29.40 per cent, coal 18.03 per cent, gas 9.08 per cent, RLNG 18.81 per cent, nuclear 11.27 per cent, furnace oil 8.18 per cent and wind 3.56 per cent.

The regulator will hold public hearing on July 28.

\395