UrduPoint.com

CPPA-G Seeks Adjustment Of Rs 42.634 Bln For 1st Quarter Of FY 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

CPPA-G seeks adjustment of Rs 42.634 bln for 1st quarter of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) has sought adjustment of Rs 42.634 for first quarter of current fiscal year 2022-23 under quarterly adjustment mechanism.

In a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) sought total adjustment of Rs 42.634 billion on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and market operator fee, impact of T & D losses on fuel cost adjustment and variable operation and maintenance charges, impact of additional recovery on incremental sale for July to September 2022.

Out of the total adjustment, Rs 31 billion have been sought under capacity charges, Rs 2.169 billion under O & M, Rs 6.341 for Use of System Charges and Market Operator's Free, Rs 7.408 billion for impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and Rs 4.

248 billion under incremental units.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) sought adjustment of Rs 6.377 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs 5.337 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs 2.704 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 9.101 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs 10.688 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 2.129 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 450 million, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 3.663 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 905 million and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Rs 1.282 billion.

The power regulator will conduct hearing on the petition on November 15.

The amount would be recovered from the consumers if it approved by the regulator. However, it would not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.

\395

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Peshawar Quetta Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Nepra Company Sale Hyderabad Sukkur Gujranwala July September November Market From Southern Electric Power Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company FESCO PESCO QESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

18 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.