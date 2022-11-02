CPPA-G seeks adjustment of Rs 42.634 bln for 1st quarter of FY 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) has sought adjustment of Rs 42.634 for first quarter of current fiscal year 2022-23 under quarterly adjustment mechanism.

In a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) sought total adjustment of Rs 42.634 billion on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and market operator fee, impact of T & D losses on fuel cost adjustment and variable operation and maintenance charges, impact of additional recovery on incremental sale for July to September 2022.

Out of the total adjustment, Rs 31 billion have been sought under capacity charges, Rs 2.169 billion under O & M, Rs 6.341 for Use of System Charges and Market Operator's Free, Rs 7.408 billion for impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and Rs 4.

248 billion under incremental units.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) sought adjustment of Rs 6.377 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs 5.337 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs 2.704 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 9.101 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs 10.688 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 2.129 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 450 million, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 3.663 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 905 million and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Rs 1.282 billion.

The power regulator will conduct hearing on the petition on November 15.

The amount would be recovered from the consumers if it approved by the regulator. However, it would not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.

\395