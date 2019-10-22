CPPA-G seeks Rs 2.97 per unit hike in power tariff

The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 2.97 per unit increase in power tariff for the month of September under monthly fuel adjustment formula

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 2.97 per unit increase in power tariff for the month of September under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 2.8410/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs 5.8136/kWh during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 13,621.

35 Gwh in September and the total cost was calculated to Rs 70.231 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 5.156 per unit.

Some 37.09 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 16.39 per cent from coal, 21.06 per cent from RLNG, 11.85 per cent from local gas, six per cent from furnace oil, wind 1.10 per cent and nuclear 5.50 per cent during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on October 30.