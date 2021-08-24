CPPA-G seeks Rs1.46 per unit hike in power tariff for July

The Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) has sought an increase of Rs1.46 per unit increase in the power tariff for July under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism

The CPPA-G in a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said the actual fuel charges remained Rs6.748 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs5.279 per unit during the said period and sought Rs1.

46 per unit increase.

In petition it was said that a total 15,679 GWh electricity, costing Rs101,375 million was generated during July while 15,219 GWh was delivered to the DISCOs.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 29.94 per cent, coal 15.20 per cent, gas 8.68 per cent, RLNG 20.01 per cent, nuclear 10.59 per cent, furnace oil 10.28 per cent and wind 3.51 per cent. The regulator will hold public hearing on September 1.

