CPPA-G seeks Rs1.92 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought Rs1.92 per unit increase in power tariff for the month of July under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs3.5420/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs5.46/kWh during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 13,788.

73 Gwh in July and the total cost was calculated to Rs75.40 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs5.46 per unit.

Some 32.53 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 24.71 per cent from RLNG, 11.81 per cent from local gas, 14.33 per cent from coal, wind 4.19 per cent, nuclear 5.81 per cent and furnace oil 5.50 per cent during the said period.

The regulator will hold public hearing on the CPPA-G petition on September 4.