UrduPoint.com

CPPA Seeks 19 Paisa Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For Nov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought 19paisa per unit hike in power tariff for November for Wapda distribution companies (XWDISCOs) under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs 6.2700 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.0762 per unit during November.

A total of 8,367 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs50.

11 billion during the said period while 8,073 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 29.69 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 11.66 per cent coal, 0.13 per cent furnace oil, 14.21 per cent from local gas, 12.09 per cent RLNG, 27.94 per cent nuclear and 1.89 per cent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on Tuesday. The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.

\395

