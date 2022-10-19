UrduPoint.com

CPPA Seeks 20 Paisa Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For Sept

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 20 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for September for Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs) under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs10.1160 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs9.9914 per unit during September.

A total of 12,887.82 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs127.

630 billion during the said period while 12,520.98 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 34.20 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 11.25 per cent coal, 8.39 per cent furnace oil, 9.36 per cent from local gas, 14.14 per cent RLNG, 17.59 per cent nuclear, and 3.63 per cent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on Oct 26.

The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.

