CPPA seeks 21 paisa per unit hike in tariff for Aug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought a 21 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August for XWDISCOs under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained Rs10.1126 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 9.8934 per unit during August.

A total of 14,052.59 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs 141.

351 billion during the said period while 13,638.75 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 38.10 percent of electricity was generated from hydel, 15.39 percent coal, 7.27 percent furnace oil, 9.36 percent local gas, 12.49 percent RLNG, 13.34 percent nuclear, and 2.78 percent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on Thursday.

The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.

