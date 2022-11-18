UrduPoint.com

CPPA Seeks 24 Paisa Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For Oct

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CPPA seeks 24 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 24 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for October for Wapda distribution companies (XWDISCOs) under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs 9.4162 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs9.175 per unit during October.

A total of 10,704.94 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs96.

567 billion during the said period while 10,377.26 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 29.37 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 15.47 per cent coal, 1.46 per cent furnace oil, 12.11 per cent from local gas, 17.22 per cent RLNG, 20.61 per cent nuclear and 2.08 per cent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on November 29.

The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.

More Stories From Pakistan

