CPPA Seeks 65 Paisa Increase In Power Tariff For Feb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:47 PM

CPPA seeks 65 paisa increase in power tariff for Feb

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 65 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA) for X-WAPDA DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 65 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA) for X-WAPDA DISCOs.

In a petition submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that the actual fuel charges remained Rs4.7987 per Kwh against reference fuel charges of Rs4.

1414 per kWh.

The CPPA said that 27.93 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 26.14 per cent coal, 1.06 per cent RFO, 12.45 per cent gas, 17.46 per cent RLNG,10.88 per cent nuclear and 1.35 per cent Wind during the said period.

A total of 6.996.37 GWh energy costing Rs33.573 billion was delivered to the DISCOs during February. The regulatory authority will hold public hearing on March 30 in this regard.

