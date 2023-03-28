CPPA seeks 85 paisa hike in power tariff for XWDISCOs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought an 85 paisa increase for the consumers of power distribution companies (XWDISCOs) for February under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition to the National Electric Supply Company (NEPRA), the CPPA maintained that the actual cost stood at Rs 8.0689 per unit against the reference fuel charge of Rs 7.2120 per unit for the month of February.

A total of 7,756 GWh of electricity worth Rs 62.142 billion was generated from various fuels while 7,516 GWh was supplied to DISCOs during the said period.

As many as 26.46 percent of electricity was generated from hydel, 14.07 percent from coal, 1.39 percent from furnace oil, 10.95 percent from gas, 18.86 percent from imported RLNG, 24.28 percent from nuclear, and 1.19 percent from wind during the said period.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric also sought an increase of Rs1.66 per unit for the said period under the FCA mechanism.

The regulator would hold a public hearing on March 30 (Thursday) and if allowed the increase would be passed on to the consumers.