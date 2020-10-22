CPR two-day workshop concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH),Sanaullah Ghumman, Thursday said avoid to use sugary drinks, tobacco and fats which increased the risk of heart attack and cancer.

He said this while addressing a two-day cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training workshop at the Prime Minister's House organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said a press release issued here.

He said that diet was better than cure, heart attack, cancer were deadly diseases, which are expensive to treat. Instead of trying to recover, you should try to avoid sugar drinks, tobacco and fat. Life is precious, value it.

All the staff of the Prime Minister of Pakistan were trained in First Aid Prevention (CPR) for Prevention of Heart Attack. A drama on "Harkat Dil Nawae Zindagi" based on CPR training with practical observation was also shown.

Dr. Shehnaz Hameed Mian said that the American Heart Association brings innovation in CPR training every two years. It is very important to compress the chest pressure during CPR. During a heart attack, if the brain does not receive oxygen and blood, then brain death occurs, after which it does not make sense to be physically alive.

The fastest medical aid in the world takes 8 to 10 minutes. If the CPR is done on time, the patient will be able to reach the hospital.

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of Panah, said that saving a human life means saving the whole of humanity. When Panah was laid 36 years ago to prevent heart disease, Some circles took it lightly, today every minute and a half a human life is lost due to heart attack, but time has proved that timely action is right, don't be careless with heart health, daily consumption of sugary drinks is 42% heart attack and 18% Increases the risk of cancer, while tobacco kills half of its users. If heart attack is to be avoided, the causative factors must be to avoid the use of sugary drinks, tobacco and fats. So, make a simple and natural diet, exercise your routine and get rid of the causes of diseases, stay healthy and live a full life with your loved ones.

The staff of the Prime Minister's House termed the CPR training workshop as very useful and said that similar training workshops should be held in future also.