CPSP accredits PHQ Hospital Gilgit for FCPS training

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) on Wednesday has accredited PHQ Hospital Gilgit for FCPS training.

This accreditation will enable the doctors to get training for specialization and fellowship in Radiology, Medicine and Pediatrics .

It is for the first time that FCPS training can now be provided in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sharing the news, Ali Taj, spokesperson for the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, said that this accreditation was made possible due to the tireless efforts of the Chief Minister and it was part of the government's vision to improve health facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan.