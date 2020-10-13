CPSP agrees to establish more training institutes in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

College of Physician and Surgeon Pakistan (CPSP) has agreed to provide specialization opportunities to the postgraduate in the medical field besides establishing more training centers across the province of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :College of Physician and Surgeon Pakistan (CPSP) has agreed to provide specialization opportunities to the postgraduate in the medical field besides establishing more training centers across the province of Balochistan.

The assurance was made by the delegation of CPSP led by its Senior Vice President, Professor Mohammad Shoib Shafee who called on Parliamentary Secretary Health Balochistan Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi during their visit to Balochistan here on Tuesday.

Dr. Rubab on the occasion apprised the delegation that medical postgraduates in Balochistan don't get ample opportunities to get specialization from abroad and within the reputed institutes of the country.

She underlined the need for establishing more training institutes for the postgraduates. She also stressed that CPSP accredit the training centers at recently established medical colleges of Turbat and Lorala.

CPSP Vice President while lauding the recommendations of Parliamentary Secretary assured that post graduates of Balochistan would equally be provided specialization opportunities.

It also agreed to establish more training institutes across Balochistan. " CPSP would also pay stipends to postgraduates for distinction and showing extra ordinary performance.