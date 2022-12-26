CPSP approves KMU for FCPS training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Karachi has accorded approval to Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar for providing Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (FCPS) training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

With this decision, KMU has become the first medical institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get approval for FCPS training and degree program in basic medical sciences, reads a press release issued here.

It is worth mentioning here that the inspection team of CPSP which consists of regional director Professor Dr Waqar Alam Jan, Brigadier (Retd) Prof. Dr Naila Azam, Prof. Dr Huma Musarat Khan, Prof. Dr Alamgir Khan and Prof. Dr Aamir Rashid visited KMU-IBMS and KMU-IHS few days back and reviewed the facilities available for FCPS training. Now CPSP has given official approval to start FCPS training in the above-mentioned four programs.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq has welcomed this decision of CPSP and termed it a sign of full confidence in KMU.

He thanked college for this decision and congratulated all the relevant institutions of KMU including IBMS and IPH&SS.

VC KMU said,"The approval of FCPS training in Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology will open new avenues of knowledge and research in these fields, which will not only provide an opportunity for new talent to come forward and also improve the overall health system in the province." He said,"In the context of KMU's vision of becoming a global leader in health education and research the approval of FCPS training is an important development in this direction." Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq said,"Starting this training in KMU will create new opportunities for close interaction and cooperation between CPSP, PGMI and KMU in medical education and research."He said,"KMU education is being imparted in various fields from Diploma and Bachelor to MPhil, Master, and PhD levels and now with the approval of FCPS training in four disciplines, KMU has achieved another milestone which is a great honor and contentment for its family."