UrduPoint.com

CPSP Delegation Visits MTI Nowshera.

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

CPSP delegation visits MTI Nowshera.

A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeon Pakistan (CPSP) led by Prof. Waqar Alam Jan, President CPSP Peshawar Region) on Friday visited Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Nowshera.

The delegation visited various sections of the hospital and inspected operation theatres of cardiology, pediatric surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and ENT departments On the occasion, the delegation was briefed about the facilities being provided to patients in the facility and matters relating to the healthcare delivery system.

The CPSP delegation also met with board of Governor members including Dr. Gulman Shah and Bakht Baz Khan.

