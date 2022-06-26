UrduPoint.com

CPSP Gives FCPS Award To Dr Aurengzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) on Sunday awarded FCPS award to Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb in recognition of his lifetime achievements in teaching, practice and advancement of Surgery.

President CPSP Prof. Dr. Shoab Shafi and Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal along with Councilors of CPSP hold a ceremony here at a local hotel for holding meeting with Post Graduate Fellows and Supervisors.

On this occasion, they awarded Dr Mahmud Aurengzeb for his services and recognition with CPSP.

The CPSP was established in 1962 by the visionary General Wajahat Burki, the Minister of Health of East and West Pakistan.

Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb is the grandson of President Ayub Khan and Miangul Jahanzeb, the last Wali of Swat State. Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb graduated from Khyber Medical at the age of 22. He then proceeded to the United Kingdom for his higher surgical training working at the Royal Post-Graduate Medical Institute at Hammersmith Hospital, Edgware General Hospital and the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

He qualified his FRCS by examination from all three Royal Colleges namely, England, Edinburgh and Glasgow. In 1993, he returned to Pakistan to work as a Senior Registrar at Khyber Teaching Hospital, his Alma Matar.

He steadily went up the ladder becoming Professor of Surgery in 2009 and then Head of the Department in 2013. In 2018 he was appointed CEO of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute and in 2020 he became Dean of Khyber Medical College. Since 2020 he is a member of the National Medical and Dental Academic board of the PMC.

In 2015 he was elected Central President of the Society of Surgeons of Pakistan. He became an examiner for the final FCPS Surgery in 2002 and has supervised over 200 trainee surgeons. He has 48 scientific publications.

He introduced Laparoscopic Surgery in 2002 and established it as a safe therapeutic modality in the Province.

