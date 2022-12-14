CPSP inspection team visited KMU for FCPS training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The College of Physicians and Surgeon (CPSP) Karachi inspection team visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Wednesday to review and approve the facilities required for FCPS training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology at KMU.

The inspection team consisted of Prof. Dr. Waqar Alam Jan, regional director of CPSP, Brig (Rtd.) Prof. Dr. Naila Azam, Prof. Dr. Huma Musarrat Khan, Prof. Dr. Alamgir Khan, and Prof. Dr. Amir Rashid, while on this occasion, Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, dean PGMI Peshawar Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Mehmood Noor, heads of various institutions and faculty of KMU were also present.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq along with his team welcomed the CPSP team and gave them a detailed briefing about various departments of KMU. He said that in KMU education is being imparted in various disciplines from diploma and bachelor to MPhil, master, and PhD levels.

He said that besides 26 private and public sector medical and dental colleges, more than 200 institutions of nursing, physiotherapy, and allied health sciences are affiliated with the university, in which 50 thousand male and female students are studying.

Prof. Zia said that earlier our vision was limited to becoming a model institution at the national level, but now we have set our goals at the global level in the field of medical education. He said that at that time, KMU is considered among the leading medical universities in the country, which is evidenced by KMU's 93% score in the field of quality, while the example of public service set by KMU during the Corona outbreak and subsequent vaccination campaign has been appreciated at all levels.

He said that the recent visit of CPSP will also open new avenues for FCPS training in public health and basic medical sciences. It will not only provide an opportunity for new talent to come forward in these fields, but it will also improve the overall health system in the province.

Later, the inspection team made a detailed visit to the Departments of Public Health (Community Medicine), Biochemistry, Anatomy and Physiology, and various laboratories and libraries and while expressing satisfaction over the facilities available here assured all possible cooperation in approval of these sectors for FCPS training.