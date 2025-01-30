CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 58th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan was held at (CPSP) headquarters Karachi in Defence on Thursday. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, Pakistan graced the occasion with his presence as Chief Guest and Prof.

Mohammod Shahidullah, President of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS)as Guest of Honor. The event was attended by esteemed guests, faculty members, and graduating specialists.

The Chief Guest Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, Pakistan in his address expressed delight at being present at CPSP to address the congregation of the 58th convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, he extended gratitude to Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, President of CPSP, and the CPSP Council for the invitation. He congratulated the newly qualified specialists, and emphasized their crucial role in alleviating the sufferings of the people and continuing the legacy of dedication and excellence in healthcare.

In his address, Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted the vital role of quality institutions in national development, acknowledging CPSP as one of the premier institutions of postgraduate medical education in Pakistan and abroad. He commended the College for its commendable progress and achievements, emphasizing the importance of academic and administrative autonomy for institutions to thrive.However, he added that social responsibility should be at the core of medical institutions.

He also urged the new graduates to serve with empathy and dedication, reminding them of the sacrifices made by their families and the nation to support their journey to this prestigious profession.

While reflecting on CPSP’s achievements, he expressed confidence in the institution’s continued progress and success. “The future of CPSP lies in the hands of the young specialists graduating today. The College must focus on not only enhancing their professional competencies but also instilling the values and ethics that define this noble profession,” he stated.

The honourable Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded his speech with a note of appreciation, thanking the CPSP Council once again for the opportunity to be part of the auspicious occasion and expressing best wishes for the institution’s future endeavours.

The President of CPSP, Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi opened the convocation. Prof. Syed Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Councilor, CPSP administered the oath to the postgraduates. Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, President CPSP paid tribute to Gen. Wajid A. Burki, the visionary leader instrumental in establishing CPSP in 1962 with only 50 specialists.

The President of CPSP, Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi highlighted CPSP's growth into a globally recognized institution renowned for its contribution to medical education specialist care. The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is a trusted institution for postgraduate medical and dental education, providing over 90% of the country’s medical specialists and 100% of the specialists in the armed forces.The institution's collaboration with the Armed Forces includes 48 accredited institutes, 1,004 supervisors, and 5,109 trainees.

In this convocation, 1,082 graduates are being awarded their degrees, with 897 receiving Fellowships and 185 receiving Memberships.He expressed heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of fellowships and memberships on reaching this great milestone in their careers. He also congratulated to the families of the graduating doctors who have made great sacrifices to take their loved ones to this milestone.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), established in 1962 with just two fellowship programs, now offers 88 fellowship and 22 membership programs and has trained over 52,122 medical professionals. Its vast network of training institutions spans across Pakistan and internationally, including partnerships in Saudi Arabia, Nepal, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.The figures of accredited institutions are as under;349 accredited institutes in Pakistan and 97 overseas, in total to 446.

6,647 supervisors in Pakistan and 278 overseas, totaling 6,652 supervisors.

38,994 trainees in Pakistan and 470 overseas, amounting to 39,464.

CPSP has pioneered international training programs, providing opportunities for residents to gain experience abroad through collaborations like the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland and partnerships with hospitals in the UK. Over 1,300 trainees have participated in these exchange programs, which the World Health Organization has lauded as a model of “Brain Gain, Not Brain Drain.”

To date, 645 trainees placed in HSE Ireland and 647 trainees in UK hospitals, including:University Hospital Birmingham: 455; Walsall NHS Trust: 20; Leeds Teaching Hospital: 30; Hull and Yorkshire: 7; Dudley Group of Hospitals: 135, he added.

The President emphasized the urgent need to develop specialized fields such as Emergency Medicine and Critical Care, which is essential for addressing the rising demand for life-saving skills in trauma care.

However, Pakistan still faces a critical shortage of specialists in these fields, underscoring the need for infrastructure upgrades in major hospitals across the country. Currently, Pakistan has only 18 Emergency Medicine institutes with 37 supervisors and 374 trainees, with none in South Punjab. And, 31 Critical Care Medicine institutes with 36 supervisors and 83 trainees, with no presence in South Punjab.

These statics highlight the necessity for hospitals in major cities to enhance their infrastructure and facilities to deliver specialized care in these crucial areas.CPSP continues to thrive due to its robust systems, some of its key strengths include:Autonomy and Financial Independence CPSP operates without governmental financial support, relying instead on collaboration with stakeholders to enhance training facilities and support academic events.

Democratic Governance: Electing a 20-member council every four years and executive officers annually.

Academic Linkages: Promoting through strong collaborations with institutions in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and ASEAN countries provide residents with evidence-based learning opportunities abroad, he told.

In his closing remarks, he extended heartfelt thanks to Honourable Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and all distinguished guests for their presence and support in CPSP’s mission to produce highly skilled specialists for the country.

Prof. Andrew Elder, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh started his speech by offering congratulations to the passing graduates of all the disciplines of Medicine. Addressing the audience, Prof. Elder praised the graduates for their dedication and perseverance in the field of medicine. "You have done exceptionally well. Enjoy this day with your friends and family, as this is a moment of great achievement—not just for you, but for those who have supported you throughout your journey," he remarked.

He highlighted the institution’s vital role in training a wide range of medical professionals, including surgeons, physicians, transplant specialists, and many others. He specifically appreciated the increasing number of female graduates in the medical profession. "It is truly gratifying to see so many female doctors among today’s graduates.

Prof. Dr. Mohammod Shahidullah, President of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), expressed his appreciation to CPSP President Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, and the CPSP council for organizing such a significant seminar a day before (on January 28th).

He emphasized that collaboration between CPSP and BCPS is a pivotal strategy for strengthening postgraduate medical education. He also acknowledged the seminar's role in fostering a deeper understanding and collaboration between the two colleges, aiming to elevate the standards of medical education and training in both countries.

Gold Medalists of the Convocation The ceremony awarded the following specialist for their outstanding accomplishments: Dr. RafiaHaleem Sheikhreceived the Prof. Zafar UllahChaudhhry medal for securing the highest marks in FCPS-II (Surgery) in the February 2024 session.

Dr. Maryam received the Prof. AzharFaruqui Medal in the field of Adult Cardiology. Dr. Muhammad Osama received the Prof. NaqibUllahAchakzai Medal for securing the highest marks in FCPS-II (Neurosurgery).