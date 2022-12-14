UrduPoint.com

CPSP Team Visit KMU, Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 08:46 PM

An inspection team of the College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPSP) Karachi visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Wednesday and inspected facilities available in the institution.

The purpose of the visit was to review required facilities for approval of FCPS Training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicines), Anatomy, Bio-Chemistry and Physiology.

The inspection team comprised of Zonal Director CPSP, Professor Dr Waqar Alam Jan, Brig (Retd) Professor Dr Naila Azam, Professor Dr Huma Musarrat, Professor Dr Alamgir Khan and Professor Dr Aamir Rasheed.

Those present on the occasion included Vice Chancellor KMU, Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Dean Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Peshawar, Professor Sahibzada Mohammad Noor, heads of various institutes and deans.

