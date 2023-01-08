CPSP team visits KTH for accreditation of FCPS training

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :An inspection team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan visited the Department of Orthopedic Spine Surgery sub-specialty at Khyber Teaching Hospital for the accreditation of FCPS training.

In compliance with the vision of BoG KTH/KMC/KCD and Dean Khyber Medical College Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, upon the request of the Associate Dean (postgraduate) and Chairman Orthopedic Department Dr Muhammad Shoaib Khan, the CPSP inspection team comprising of Major General Dr Asad Qureshi and Dr Waqar Alam Jan visited the hospital.

The inspection team undertook a detailed visit to OPD, Laundry, CSSD, Modular Operation Theaters, and Orthopedic Spine Surgery ward.

During the visit, Dr Shoaib Khan, Medical Director Asst Dr Muhammad Siraj, representatives of Hospital Director and potential spine Surgery Supervisor Dr Muhammad Ayaz briefed the team regarding the 24/7 availability of the requisite facilities of spine surgery in KTH including human resources, ward space and infrastructures, OPD and dedicated operation theatres along with spine patients workload.

The team expressed full satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of the BoG, Dean KMC, Hospital Administration and Department chairman for taking a keen interest in the recognition of sub-specialties and super specialties in KTH.