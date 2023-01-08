UrduPoint.com

CPSP Team Visits KTH For Accreditation Of FCPS Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CPSP team visits KTH for accreditation of FCPS training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :An inspection team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan visited the Department of Orthopedic Spine Surgery sub-specialty at Khyber Teaching Hospital for the accreditation of FCPS training.

In compliance with the vision of BoG KTH/KMC/KCD and Dean Khyber Medical College Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, upon the request of the Associate Dean (postgraduate) and Chairman Orthopedic Department Dr Muhammad Shoaib Khan, the CPSP inspection team comprising of Major General Dr Asad Qureshi and Dr Waqar Alam Jan visited the hospital.

The inspection team undertook a detailed visit to OPD, Laundry, CSSD, Modular Operation Theaters, and Orthopedic Spine Surgery ward.

During the visit, Dr Shoaib Khan, Medical Director Asst Dr Muhammad Siraj, representatives of Hospital Director and potential spine Surgery Supervisor Dr Muhammad Ayaz briefed the team regarding the 24/7 availability of the requisite facilities of spine surgery in KTH including human resources, ward space and infrastructures, OPD and dedicated operation theatres along with spine patients workload.

The team expressed full satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of the BoG, Dean KMC, Hospital Administration and Department chairman for taking a keen interest in the recognition of sub-specialties and super specialties in KTH.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

14 minutes ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.