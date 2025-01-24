CPSP to hold 58th Postgraduate degree convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan is going to hold its 58th convocation in Karachi on January 29, in which more than a thousand postgraduate fellows are expected to be awarded fellowship degrees.

College of Physicians and Surgeon(CPSP) is a largest institution in the country in terms of medical education, CPSP has so far created more than fifty thousands postgraduate experts in terms of medical and dental education across the country.

Nearly 13 thousand members working as the backbone of Pakistan's health system, the institution is not only working in terms of post-graduation but also successful in maintaining its outstanding quality and status among the world's renowned institutions.