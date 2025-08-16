- Home
CPSP’s Reaffirming Commitment To A “Healthy Pakistan,” Emphasizing Providing Modern Healthcare Facilities
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The CPSP Regional Centre Larkana hosted a grand celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day under the theme “Marka-e-Haq (Bunyan-ul-Marsous)”. The event was filled with vibrant enthusiasm and a strong spirit of patriotism on Saturday.
The ceremony commenced with the national flag hoisting, followed by a salute to the flag. Special prayers were offered for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held, led by Professor Hakim Ali Abro, Councillor Larkana Region; Professor Sher Muhammad Shaikh, Regional Director CPSP Larkana; and Professor Amanullah Abbasi, Controller of Examinations Larkana Region, who together cut the Independence Day cake.
Speakers paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan, highlighting the importance of steadfastness, unity, and patriotism as core national values.
They emphasized that remembering history and fulfilling one’s responsibilities are vital for the nation’s progress.
As part of the celebrations, tree plantation activities were also carried out at the CPSP Regional Centre Larkana.
Addressing all Regional and International Centres via video link, CPSP President Professor Khalid Masood Gondal stressed that independence is a great blessing that must be cherished.
He reaffirmed CPSP’s commitment to a “Healthy Pakistan,” emphasizing that providing modern healthcare facilities remains the institution’s foremost priority.
