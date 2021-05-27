UrduPoint.com
CPSR Arranges Webinar On Pak-Russia Relations Prospects

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations prospects

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2021) Centre for Peace & Security Research (CPSR) arranged a webinar on Pak-Russia relations prospects and challenges which was attended by large number of participants. The renowned panelists, who gave their valuable views were Mr. Ayaz Sadiq MNA, ex Speaker National Assembly, Mr. Riaz Hussain Khokhar former Ambassador, Mr. Asif Durrani former Ambassador, Maj. General Noel Khokhar Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine.

The speakers hope that Pak-Russia relations are on the right path and would be further cemented in the days to come. Mr. Riaz Hussain Khokhar was of the view that Pakistan needs long and strategic relations based on economic corporation. He mentioned that President Putin is a very pragmatic leader who will come to Pakistan on practical terms only for some substantial development.

Mr.

Ayaz Sadiq narrated the story of his visits to Russia which were full of hope and optimism but added the Russian were unhappy over North South Gas Pipeline issue.

Amb. Asif Durrani pointed out that there were some road blocks in Pak-Russia relations which were mainly due to our faults. We need to have strong allies in our neighborhood. He advocated for a strong and stable regional policy.

Maj. General Noel Khokhar (R) was of view that Pakistan’s close relation with Ukraine and any other country shall not be an irritant for Russia because countries have their own interests to watch.

In the end, President CPSR Dr. Naveed Elahi thanked all the panelists and participants and suggested that Pakistan should rise above quagmire of our fallacious misunderstanding of Afghan jihad era and embrace the opportunity to be good friends in the region.

